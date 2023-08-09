NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced on Wednesday that the next phase in its $100 Million investment to modernize the ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah is complete.

In a release from Thedacare, the completed phase was a focus on Behavioral Health Services and included a redesign of the inpatient space and the development of a new Women’s Center.

ThedaCare says the inpatient space is responsible for providing structures and carefully supervised care as well as intensive care services for people who need it most with a focus on stabilizing symptoms, providing therapeutic services, and planning for integrating back into the community.

“Investing in the inpatient care space shows ThedaCare’s commitment to continuing to provide and enhance behavioral health care in our communities. We understand it is a critical need. Our teams have always provided great care, and now, we have the opportunity to make the care even better. Enhancements such as private rooms, direct line of sight for team members, a relaxation room, an exercise room – all of these things tie back to ThedaCare’s dedication to empower people to live their best, unique lives.” Julie Meyer, Director of ThedaCare Behavioral Health

Meyer adds that most patients stay 4-5 days and teams at this time can only care for up to 10 people. She expects that number to increase to 19 people at the completion of the entire project.

The new Women’s Center, which includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing saw patients start using it on July 20, 2033.

The newly created Women’s Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah was designed to be a comfortable space where women can feel confident in their personalized, proactive health care decisions. Teams began seeing patients in the new space on July 20, 2023. Services include mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing, all in one location.

The newly created Women’s Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah was designed to be a comfortable space where women can feel confident in their personalized, proactive health care decisions. Teams began seeing patients in the new space on July 20, 2023. Services include mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing, all in one location.

The newly created Women’s Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah was designed to be a comfortable space where women can feel confident in their personalized, proactive health care decisions. Teams began seeing patients in the new space on July 20, 2023. Services include mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing, all in one location.

The “Ladies of Lambeau” donated a beautiful piece of artwork to the Women’s Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. The “Ladies of Lambeau”, are a group of people that includes Packers’ employees, board members, and their wives/partners, as well as wives/partners of players and coaches, who gather to put their efforts toward charity and giving back to the community.

This phase of the Inspired Past; Healthier Future Modernization includes the improvement and expanded access for Behavioral Health services by redesigning the inpatient space at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. The first two phases are complete, with phase three currently in progress. The design focused on providing more coordinated and private care opportunities that enhance each person’s experience.

This phase of the Inspired Past; Healthier Future Modernization includes the improvement and expanded access for Behavioral Health services by redesigning the inpatient space at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah. The first two phases are complete, with phase three currently in progress. The design focused on providing more coordinated and private care opportunities that enhance each person’s experience.

ThedaCare says the Women’s Center allows them to feel confident in their personalized, proactive healthcare

“Many women like to schedule their mammogram and bone density testing at one time. In the past, women might have needed to go to multiple locations for these services, and at times, delayed the important screenings. We were purposeful in planning the Women’s Center. It is now convenient for them to have the opportunity complete screenings and tests at one location, at the same time.” Don Van Krey, Manager of Diagnostic Imaging at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center–Neenah

ThedaCare says in addition to the services, the entire center is designed to give women more of a spa-like atmosphere with many special touches being donated from groups like the “Ladies of Lambeau” to help and enhance the new environment.

With the inpatient space redesigned and the new Women’s Center complete, the modernization project will now work on creating a “Main Street” where key services will be located on the first floor of the hospital to create easier access for the patients.

The next steps in the modernization project will also look to create a new dining area on the main floor and update the Family Birth Center.

The full modernization project is expected to be completed sometime in early 2024.