ThedaCare announces updated COVID testing sites, rapid testing available

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare released more information regarding the additional testing sites as well as sites now using rapid testing.
According to ThedaCare the week’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:
- Monday, May 17
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
- Tuesday, May 18
- Neuroscience Group Field, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 19
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
- Thursday, May 20
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
- Christ the Rock Community Church, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 21
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
- Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
ThedaCare says that the rapid test can have resutls within 15 minutes.
The drive-through testing is free and appointments are not required but are recommended. Those wanting to get a test do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to get one.