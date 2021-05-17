FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare announces updated COVID testing sites, rapid testing available

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare released more information regarding the additional testing sites as well as sites now using rapid testing.

According to ThedaCare the week’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

  • Monday, May 17
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
  • Tuesday, May 18
    • Neuroscience Group Field, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 19
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
  • Thursday, May 20
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
    • Christ the Rock Community Church, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
  • Friday, May 21
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available
    • Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available

ThedaCare says that the rapid test can have resutls within 15 minutes.

The drive-through testing is free and appointments are not required but are recommended. Those wanting to get a test do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to get one.

