ThedaCare announces updated COVID testing sites, rapid testing available

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare released more information regarding the additional testing sites as well as sites now using rapid testing.

According to ThedaCare the week’s COVID-19 testing schedule is as follows:

Monday, May 17 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available

Tuesday, May 18 Neuroscience Group Field, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 19 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available

Thursday, May 20 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available Christ the Rock Community Church, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Friday, May 21 ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available Culver Family Welcome Center University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., rapid testing available



ThedaCare says that the rapid test can have resutls within 15 minutes.

The drive-through testing is free and appointments are not required but are recommended. Those wanting to get a test do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to get one.