ThedaCare buys 40-acres of land, building next to Encircle Campus

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare announced the recent purchase of land that is next to the ThedaCare Health Campus-Encircle.

ThedaCare says the 40-acre land purchase was from Guardian Life and includes the building at 2300 East Capitol Drive in Appleton. ThedaCare took possession on April 1 and now reportedly is the property manager.

Guardian Life is leasing the third floor of the building and ThedaCare says they will explore other options for the building.

“We know that the Fox Cities is one of the state’s fastest-growing areas with about 250,000 residents,” says Thomas Arquilla, ThedaCare Chief Strategy Officer.

ThedaCare also announced that future development of the region is expected north and northwest of Appleton, including shifts in residential populations from other parts of the region.

There was no information on how much the land was purchased for.

