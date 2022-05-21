APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local hospital was recently recognized by the University of Wisconsin Organ and Tissue Donation (UW OTD) for its continued commitment to saving and improving lives through organ and tissue donation.

ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton shared Friday that it has earned the Award of Hope (Bronze) for organ donation performance in 2021.

“We’re proud of our dedicated team members who care deeply about donor patients and their families,” said Beth Gundrum, RN, Organ and Tissue Donation Coordinator at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton. “While this award recognizes our team members, we extend our gratitude to families who make the decision at a very difficult time to donate their loved one’s organs. Those families make it possible for us to have a successful program, and we are incredibly grateful for their compassion for others.”

To be considered for the award, hospitals must achieve or exceed specific goals that maximize organ and tissue transplantation. And ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah did just that.

Serving as a leader in organ and tissue donation throughout the area, ThedaCare has made a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of people throughout northeast Wisconsin.

“Our teams are privileged to have the opportunity to work with families, helping them take their tragic event and give others have a second chance at life,” said Gundrum. “The commitment to excellent care at the bedside allows more lives to be saved.”