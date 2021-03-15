ThedaCare extends COVID testing through March 19

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced updated information regarding the COVID-19 testing sites.
The schedule for the testing sites are:
- March 15
- ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
- 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Chilton High School Community Testing
- 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- March 16
- Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
- 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- March 17
- ThedaCare Medical Center-New London
- 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca
- 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- March 18
- Winneconne High/Middle School Community Testing
- 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Omro High School Community Testing
- 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- March 19
- 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
ThedaCare says the drive-through testing is free and available for all community members. Appointments are not required but are recommended.
Pre-registration is available online.