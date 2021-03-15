FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare extends COVID testing through March 19

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has announced updated information regarding the COVID-19 testing sites.

The schedule for the testing sites are:

  • March 15
    • ThedaCare Physicians-Neenah
      • 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
    • Chilton High School Community Testing
      • 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • March 16
    • Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium
      • 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • March 17
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-New London
      • 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
    • ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca
      • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • March 18
    • Winneconne High/Middle School Community Testing
      • 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
    • Omro High School Community Testing
      • 2:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
  • March 19
      • 9:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

ThedaCare says the drive-through testing is free and available for all community members. Appointments are not required but are recommended.

Pre-registration is available online.

