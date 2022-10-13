FOX VALLEY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two major healthcare systems in northeast Wisconsin are joining sides to expand convenient access to those in the region.

Thedacare and Froedtert Health will be partnering to create two health campuses that include hospital and outpatient care services in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh to expand access to Wisconsinites.

Officials say that care will be collectively delivered to patients through the joint venture, and coordinated between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin health network providers.

“ThedaCare and Froedtert Health have a shared commitment to the people of Wisconsin,” said Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFP, ThedaCare President & CEO. “Enhancing convenient access to high-quality care is a key principle of this partnership, which supports our missions to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve, and aligns with our population health vision of becoming proactive partners in health.”

The healthcare facilities being created by the partnership between Thedacare and Froedtert Health will be world-class and allow patients to receive high-quality care every single minute of the year.

The campus in Fond du Lac is expected to be around 18,000 square feet with an estimated $35 million investment. In Oshkosh, the 58,000-square-foot facility will cost around $76.3 million. Each hospital will have emergency care, inpatient beds, and 24/7 coverage with board-certified emergency physicians.

Each site is expected to have Computed Tomography (CT) scans, x-ray, ultrasounds, and mammograms with outpatient access.

“ThedaCare is fortunate to have a partner such as Froedtert Health which shares the same commitment to providing patients access to exceptional, high-quality care,” said Dr. Andrabi. “We will continue to advance our partnership to ensure patients receive the care they expect and deserve while empowering each person to live their unique, best life.”

Officials say that more services may be added over time based on the community’s needs. The architect, design, and construction partners will be announced at a later date. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in the spring of 2023, with the project completed in 2024.