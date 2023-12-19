(WFRV) – Two of the biggest healthcare providers in Wisconsin will be launching their combined health organization on January 1, 2024.

Froedtert Health and ThedaCare announced that the two have finalized their agreement to form one organization. The combined health system will reportedly launch on January 1, 2024.

Following the launch of the new combined health system, Froedtert Health President and CEO Cathy Jacobson will assume the role of CEO. ThedaCare President and CEO Imran Andrabi, MD, will serve as president.

After a six-month transition period, Jacobson will reportedly retire and Dr. Andrabi will take over the role of president and CEO of the combined organization.

The organization reportedly expects to name its board in January of 2024.

After months of thoughtful work, we’re excited for this journey to begin as a combined health system. This is an important and exciting moment for Wisconsin. As a combined organization, we will continue to strengthen local health care, working closely with the Medical College of Wisconsin. Cathy Jacobson, president and CEO of Froedtert Health

Dr. Andrabi also said that this is just the beginning of the future of health care in Wisconsin.

We are confident our combined health system will continue to improve health and well-being for everyone we are privileged to serve, in line with our longstanding commitment to our communities. This is just the beginning of an inspired future for health care in Wisconsin. Imran A. Andrabi, MD, FAAFM, ThedaCare president and CEO.

No additional information was provided.