NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A new partnership between ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) health network will help those who need advanced specialty care in the northeast and central parts of Wisconsin.

According to a release, the Froedtert & MCW health network will supply progressive medical care to ThedaCare patients for unique specialty services, such as heart and lung transplants and advanced heart failure.

Officials said transplants can be performed in Froedtert & MCW health network facilities, with the patient returning home for a follow-up and supportive care by ThedaCare.

Before and after a transplant, patients will have access to providers in their nearby communities to continue long-term care to help recovery.

The health network will also provide virtual critical care with ThedaCare providers, announced the release. Over time, officials said there will be an opportunity to add more specialty services based on the community’s needs.

The partnership will be governed by a committee comprised of physicians and leaders from the three organizations.

The release states that the special care from ThedaCare and the Froedtert & the MCW health network will be available by the end of 2022.