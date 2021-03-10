ThedaCare has limited vaccine appointments open for New London, Shawano

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Limited COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available at ThedaCare Medical Centers in New London and Shawano.

According to ThedaCare, 2,228 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be received this week. More eligible patients will be contacted through MyThedaCare.

“ThedaCare targets to administer 10,000 vaccines per week, and continues to build a process that aligns with the doses received from the state,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer.

ThedaCare says walk-in vaccinations are currently not available.

31,066 has been adminitistered vaccines from December 24, 2020 through March 7, 2021 by ThedaCare.

ThedaCare will provide vaccine updates on its Facebook page.