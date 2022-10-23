APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Walk to Remember brings families together to honor the children they’ve lost through pregnancy.

Organizers have hosted the event for 21 years every October for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month.

Event coordinator and Registered Nurse for ThedaCare Stephanie Surprise says, “1 in 4 women have loss, and for the majority of the population, sometimes it’s not acknowledged. We need to be able to show [families] that other people have the same grief.”

About 200 people signed up for the walk held at Gordon Bubolz Nature Preserve. At the end of the trail, each family helped plant a tree to celebrate the lives of the children they lost.

Kelly Friedrich from Appleton lost her son William after he was stillborn.

She says, “I think that our babies still matter, they are still counted in our family. Families need to be supported. They need to be loved, babies need to be remembered and they need to be talked about.”

The funds raised went to ThedaCare Family of Foundations. To donate, click here.