WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Thedacare Medical Center-Berlin completes updates in Emergency Department

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN, Wis. (WFRV)- To guarantee access to emergency care, Thedacare is excited to announce the completion of updates to the Thedacare Medical Center-Berlin’s Emergency Department.

Thedacare says these updates are important because of the need for emergency care in rural communities, especially critical care which increased despite rural populations have decreased.

The facility cost 8 and a half million dollars to construct. The Emergency Department will now be able to care for patients in a 9,000 square feet space.

Team members can start caring for patients in the updated ED beginning next week.

