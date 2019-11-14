ThedaCare relocating corporate office to downtown Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — ThedaCare has announced the relocation of its corporate office to downtown Neenah, affecting about 300 team members.

According to ThedaCare, the office will move to Three Neenah Center in order “to be close to our many points of care, and this new location will be in the backyard of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah.

“Having work environments that advance our mission directly ties to our key principle of enhancing the experience of our team members,” said Mark Thompson, ThedaCare Chief Financial Officer/Chief Operating Officer. “The cost-efficient move will offer updated infrastructure, necessary space, and amenities for our corporate team members in support services.”

Relocating teams include Brand Marketing and Communications, Clinically Integrated Network, Finance, Human Resources, Legal, Revenue Cycle, Strategy, and Quality.

Information Services team members will be staying in the 222 Building in Appleton.

“Our commitment to the City of Appleton will not change, in fact, our ties to the Appleton community are growing,” said Thompson. “We have more than two dozen points of care in Appleton, including ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Appleton, Regional Cancer Center and Encircle Health. In addition, we recently announced plans to create the region’s first comprehensive Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center, in collaboration with Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin and Neuroscience Group. The project includes a 230,000 sq. ft. Center located at ThedaCare Health Campus-Encircle.”

The move of the Corporate Office will most likely be in stages in the next few months.

“This is an exciting time as we enhance work environments for our valued team members,” said Thompson. “We’ve been in Northeast and Central Wisconsin for more than a century, and we look forward to the next 100 years of providing care.”