ThedaCare to offer mobile testing sites in rural communities

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare will provide mobile testing sites in numerous rural communities across the state in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Over the last week, Wisconsin has broken its record for the number of new cases reported in a day, including more than 6,000 on Friday.

“We know that to best manage community spread of COVID-19, testing and contact tracing are critical,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer. “Testing gives us insight to the breadth and depth of those infected in our communities, and thus what the future numbers may be.”

To provide enhanced access to COVID-19 testing, ThedaCare is standing up and coordinating mobile testing sites in the rural communities it serves.

Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

November 6 – ThedaCare Medical Center-New London

November 9 – Shawano High School (220 County Road B. in Shawano)

November 10 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Waupaca

November 11 – Shawano High School

November 12 – ThedaCare Medical Center-Wild Rose

November 13 – Shawano High School

This drive-through testing is free and available to all community members experiencing symptoms, those who believe they may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, and anyone who is worried about possibly having the virus.

While appointments are not required, ThedaCare does recommend them. Individuals can pre-register online at doineedacovid19test.com or onsite. You do not need to be a ThedaCare patient to receive a test.

Those seeking a test do not need to be a resident of the community where these testing sites are located. Individuals under 18-years-old must have a parent or legal guardian present to consent to testing.

“In addition to helping patients get proper treatment and protect their families, testing helps public health officials and community leaders better understand the infection and spread, allowing the public to take individual and collective action to keep themselves and others safe,” says Dr. Frank.

Test results will be given online or through a phone call if necessary. The mobile testing site schedule will likely be expanded, according to ThedaCare.

While testing is an important asset in treating patients and understanding and controlling the virus’s spread, ThedaCare encourages community members to practice COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“Our communities have proven to be resilient,” says Dr. Frank. “The severity of this virus is not over, and we must refocus our efforts as we’ve done before. Let’s re-double our individual and collective efforts and recommit to protecting ourselves and our community by doing what we know works.”

