APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare has unveiled a new sculpture at their Appleton location to provide patients and families with a space to share their highlights.

According to a release, the statute allows patients to snap a photo for a big milestone such as a day without nausea, a clean scan, or finishing a particular treatment.

Designed by Jamison Glisczinski, the sculpture is made from a steel rod that has been hand bent, twisted, and welded to form the tree from the roots to the branch.

“This was designed so that cancer patients who are going through their treatments will have the opportunity to celebrate little moments and little triumphs in their cancer journey,” said Glisczinski. “Most cancer centers have a bell that you ring once you’ve reached the end of your treatment but not all cancer patients get to ring that bell. The idea here is that every patient has an opportunity to celebrate a little victory.”

Glisczinski’s sculpture stands around eight feet tall and is an interactive way for patients to take a second to celebrate a victory, whether big or small by placing a leaf with their name or anything they wish to include.

ThedaCare explains the physical presence of the leaves on the tree serves as a reminder to focus on the good days and wins, even when things are getting difficult.

The sculpture was made possible by community donations to the ThedaCare Family of Foundations.

“I want to see it filled. I want to see there is no more room for leaves or flowers so I have to build another one,” added Glisczinski.