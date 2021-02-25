ThedaCare updates visitor restrictions, Screeners no longer taking temps

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare created heightened visitor restrictions during the initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic, now they are updating those restrictions.

According to ThedaCare, the modified visitor restrictions are for all hospitals and the guidelines will allow team members to continue safely caring for patients and providing limited access to visitors.

The changes go into effect starton Friday, Feb. 26.

“We appreciate the support from patients, families and visitors throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Jennifer Frank, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the ThedaCare Clinically Integrated Network.

The updated restrictions will be implemented at hospitals in Appleton, Berlin, Neenah, New London, Shawano, Waupaca and Wild Rose.

The udpated restrcitions include:

No visitors for COVID positive patients, except limited, approved, pre-arranged visitation for end of life. Those situations will be pre-arranged through care teams.

Non-COVID patients may have one visitor during normal visiting hours. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room.

Please do not visit if you are experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including: Fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, etc. Call your primary care provider to direct you to appropriate care.

One parent/guardian is allowed to accompany a minor, or a patient with a medical need (intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairment).

Adult patients who need care may enter with their children if childcare cannot be arranged. Children over the age of two must be masked at all times.

Visitors who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or do not comply with masking guidelines, will be asked to leave.

There are updates to specific ThedaCare locaions:

The Heritage, Peabody Manor and Juliette Manor In-person visitation is regulated by state and federal guidelines. When visits are permitted, they must be pre-arranged. Visitors will be screened, and visits will take place in a designated area that allows for social distancing. Compassionate care and end-of-life visits will continue to be offered as needed.

ThedaCare Emergency Departments Only one parent/guardian allowed to accompany minor, or a patient with medical needs (intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairment). Visitors should speak with the patient’s clinical team if the patient requires additional assistance.

Regional Cancer Center Patients may bring one visitor with them to their appointments and/or treatment at any of our Cancer Care locations. Visitors must remain masked at all times, and stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit. Anyone under the age of 16 is restricted from visiting, except under extreme circumstances.



ThedaCare also announced changes to Screeners, as Screeners will no longer be taking temperatures or asking symptom-based questions at hospitals and clinics. Masking is still required at all times throughout ThedaCare locations.

“Visitor restrictions and screening guidelines will be assessed on a regular basis as new information about COVID-19 becomes available,” says Dr. Frank.

For more information regarding ThedaCare’s COVID-19 protocols and options visit their website.