NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) — ThedaCare has welcomed the first baby born in its system in 2020 after a bit of a wait.

Josephine JoAnn was born on January 2, at 12:21 a.m. at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah to proud parents, Bryan and Theresa.

Baby Josephine weighed 7 lbs., 1 oz., was 20.5 inches long and is doing very well, according to ThedaCare.