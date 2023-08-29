APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare workers stood outside their facility in Appleton on Tuesday to speak about negotiating contract agreements, better working conditions, and higher wages.

Service and support workers were seen holding signs and talking about demanding change in the workplace.

They are represented by the service and Employees International Union of Wisconsin but felt it was critical to speak directly to the patients.

“People in the community depend on these workers to help ensure a safe place for our loved ones to be cared for,” said Dan Kutcher, Teamster 662 Business Agent. “These workers are the ultimate essential workers.”

ThedaCare says it presented an across-the-board wage offer and additional wage increases for market adjustments to the union but has not yet heard back.