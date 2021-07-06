FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

ThedaCare’s Appleton urgent care to relocate

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – ThedaCare Urgent Care-Appleton plans to move from its current relocation to a new location on July 6.

ThedaCare’s urgent care will be making the short trip to its new location at 3925 N. Gateway Drive. Its previous location was at 2500 E. Capitol Drive Suite 1300 at the Encircle Health Campus.

“ThedaCare providers are committed to providing safe, high-quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Jennifer Frank, ThedaCare Chief Medical Officer.

According to ThedaCare, Urgent Care-Appleton’s hours are the following:

  • Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sunday & Holidays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Existing COVID services that are offered at ThedaCare Physicians-Appleton Gateway will continue to be offered. Those services include:

  • COVID-19 testing
  • COVID Vaccine Site

More information can be found on ThedaCare’s website.

