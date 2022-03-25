LAKE DELTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A dog is unaccounted for and a victim had to watch as they were held at gunpoint as a suspect allegedly stole work tools and other items for their vehicle in Wisconsin.

According to the Lake Delton Police Department, on March 23 around 1:45 p.m., officers were sent to the Outlets of the Dells parking lot where a suspect reportedly showed a firearm while breaking into a vehicle. The vehicle was a work van, and the owner of the van reportedly confronted the suspect.

The suspect then pointed a handgun at the vehicle owner at the same time continuing to take tools and other items from the van. The suspect reportedly loaded the items into a truck.

Officers were able to respond to the scene quickly and find the suspect’s vehicle. Authorities tried to stop the suspect, but they fled on Hwy 12. The pursuit had to be stopped because of unsafe conditions.

Before the call at the Outlets of the Dells, officers were reportedly at the scene of multiple vehicle break-ins. These break-ins happened at a Home Depot and outlet mall parking lot. Authorities say that the suspect vehicle matched the description of the robbery at the Outlets of the Dells.

One of the vehicles that were broken into had a dog inside, and police say that the dog is not accounted for at this time. The dog is a 16-month-old Cavapoo.

The suspect vehicle is a blue Ford F250 truck with a black bag over the driver’s side window. There is also a large placard in the back that says ‘Fully Insured’. The license plate on the truck (PJ8907) was recently stolen.

Photos courtesy of the Lake Delton Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-254-8331. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.