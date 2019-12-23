Then & Now: WFRV Local 5 News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Since 1955, WFRV Local 5 News has provided Northeast Wisconsin with stories from the community. As we enter a new decade, we decided to take a look at what some aspects of our station looked like in the 1950s and ’60s compared to today.

WFRV Local 5 began as an ABC affiliate. After just four years, we became an NBC affiliate. In 1965, WFRV Local 5 became the first station in the area to broadcast in living color. During this time, we were more widely known as WFRV TV-5 Eyewitness News.

It wasn’t until 1992 that WFRV Local 5 became a CBS affiliate.

To view the then-and-now images below, click and drag left and right on the bar between the photos. Some mobile users may experience difficulties using the Juxtapose features.

First, we take a look at the building we’ve called home for over 60 years. Notice the ABC satellite on the roof in the left picture.

Next, we take a step inside the studio and look at the anchor’s desk. In our early years, we carried the motto of Eyewitness News. Now, we’re better known as Local 5 News.

If we look closely at the camera, we see how much technology has changed. While we use digital feeds today, our first cameras relied on tape. The teleprompter in the early years used paper scripts that was fed passed a camera. Today, we use digital screens with typed scripts scrolling as the anchor reads.

How we get around to capture news stories is different, too. Check out how we used to chase stories versus how we chase storms now.

Back in the day, we used a ‘Video Tape Unit.’ Today, we use this live truck that gets plugged in! The Video Tape Unit relied on film while the live truck uses digital feeds.

For more about WFRV Local 5’s history, visit our history page.