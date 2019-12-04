Therapist offers advice to parents and students in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) The last school shooting in Wisconsin happened in 2016; this week alone Wisconsin has experienced two.

One therapist has some advice for parents and students anxious to return back to school.

Two school shootings in less than two days in Wisconsin have some parents unnerved to send their kids back to school.

Family therapist, Rebecca Hubbard has written a book called Kindness in a Scary World, to help parents talk with their kids about school violence.

Rebecca Hubbard warns against changing your student’s routine during times of fear.

She also says, “the best advice I can give the parents is to share with their kids their concerns. Also, talk about the ways parents keep their kids safe and the ways the community is working to keep them safe.”