FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Therapy dog program returns to Appleton International Airport

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport is bringing back a special program.

People at the airport will see therapy dogs in the concourse again. Volunteers with the Fox Valley Humane Association and experienced dog handlers were at the main concourse for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The program is intended to help reduce anxiety and comfort those who might be nervous at the airport.

“The dogs, for us, really bring us back to normal because we’ve had the therapy dog program for a long time,” Pat Tracey, Market Manager with Appleton International Airport, tells WFRV Local 5. “It’s very popular with our regulars and especially the kids.”

Tracey says that a program like this is a simple, but important, way to help warm people’s hearts.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"