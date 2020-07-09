Therapy dog program returns to Appleton International Airport

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton International Airport is bringing back a special program.

People at the airport will see therapy dogs in the concourse again. Volunteers with the Fox Valley Humane Association and experienced dog handlers were at the main concourse for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The program is intended to help reduce anxiety and comfort those who might be nervous at the airport.

“The dogs, for us, really bring us back to normal because we’ve had the therapy dog program for a long time,” Pat Tracey, Market Manager with Appleton International Airport, tells WFRV Local 5. “It’s very popular with our regulars and especially the kids.”

Tracey says that a program like this is a simple, but important, way to help warm people’s hearts.

