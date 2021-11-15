Therapy dogs return to Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Traveling during the holidays can be stressful, but Austin Straubel International Airport wants to help out with that.

“We are officially launching our pet therapy programmed, called ‘Paws Aero,” said Airport Director Marty Piette.

As of Monday morning, dogs are now back at the airport.

“They will be able to roam around the terminal building, calming any fears or anxiousness that passengers might be experiencing,” said Piette.

The airport hopes these pooches will do the trick.

“Our intention is to have them here during busy days,” added Piette. He said that involved Packer game days, charter flights, and the holidays.

The airport actually had a similar program several years ago, but after the person who ran it moved away, the airport decided it was time to bring it back.

“For the travelers coming through our gates, obviously what a great way for them to experience the love and joy of these dogs,” said Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach.

Rizzo, Blue, and Baillie are ready for all the free belly rubs and treats you can give them.

“She’s pretty laidback,” said Glory Reed, Baillie’s mom. “She usually goes and then she’ll greet people and then she lays down and says, ‘come on everybody.'”

The dogs will always be with their owners. You’ll know they’re OK to approach because each dog will also be wearing a “therapy dog” vest. Signs across the airport will show you how to pet them.

“Just another one of the examples where GRB is continuing to add different services that travelers are looking for,” Streckenbach added.

The airport said it is looking for more pups to be therapy animals. If you are interested in joining the program, contact Susan Levitte via email at susan.levitte@browncountywi.gov.