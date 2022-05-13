SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans who are trying to navigate the court process are being given a special -and might we add a cute- support system to help them through the challenging ordeal.

Dogs2DogTags announced Friday that they are providing therapy dogs to veterans struggling with addiction or other behavioral issues who have committed crimes and are now going through the court process.

“At Dogs2DogTags, we see the struggles our veteran’s face and the benefit a companion animal can provide,” said Executive Director Pam Wittkopp.

The therapy dogs reportedly attend the veteran’s court hearings which take place at the Sheboygan Area Veterans Treatment Court.

This is a specialty court that strictly takes cases from local U.S. military veterans “suffering from a diagnosed and treatable behavioral health issue that has contributed to the commission of a criminal offense, who

are in need of the structure and support available through the court program.”

Because this process can be stressful and overwhelming, Dogs2DogTags believes having these furry companions in the courtroom will help alleviate some of that anxiety.

“Many of our veterans find it easier to connect with a dog than with the people around them. Dogs provide that bridge many veterans need back into society,” shared Wittkopp.

And this program doesn’t just help the veterans, but it also benefits the dogs. The dogs in this program are reportedly either rescues or have been donated to the program.

Dogs2DogTags welcomes these dogs with open arms, trains them, and then places them with deserving service members who have been diagnosed with post-combat stress and anxiety giving these veterans and dogs a good companion.