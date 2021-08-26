‘There are brighter & better futures ahead’: JBS Green Bay provides free tuition to employees and their children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – JBS Green Bay is eliminating barriers to pursuing a college education and offering team members, and their children, an opportunity of a lifetime.

JBS Green Bay announced Wednesday that in partnership with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College, it will be providing free tuition to qualifying team members and their dependents.

“Our partnership with Northeast Wisconsin Technical College will benefit our team members and their children in a significant way, and we are grateful for this opportunity,” said Hicham Timejardine, JBS Green Bay plant manager.

This opportunity is part of a nationwide program, JBS USA Better Futures, which aims to eliminate financial barriers when it comes to attending college. And the benefits don’t stop there.

Acknowledging how daunting applying for college can be, JBS confirms that Northeast Wisconsin Technical College advisors will be on hand to help their employees navigate the application process.

“NWTC is thrilled to have the opportunity to provide JBS team member families our nationally-recognized student success strategies as we prepare the next generation of a highly-skilled workers that will drive the economic vitality of our communities,” said Dr. Jeff Rafn, NWTC president shared.

JBS excitedly reports that the first class of students will be eligible for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. “There are brighter and better futures ahead for our Green Bay community for generations to come,” shared Timejardine.