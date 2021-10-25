“There has been a sustained increase in gun crime” Green Bay Police Chief Davis has a plan of action

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- “We have seen a number of notable incidents over the last several weeks,” said Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Chief.

Davis spoke with WFRV’s Eric Richards about the recent violent crimes within the city. “Statistically we do know that there is a sustained increase in gun crime,” said Davis.

Prior to Green Bay, Davis was with the Portland Police Department and already has a plan of action to address and combat the violence. “There are three tiers of gun violence crime response. One is upstream prevention and that involves what looks like our efforts to compliment people in the community who are trying to build that collective efficacy,” said Davis.

The other two tiers are intervention and interdiction. “This is a community policing strategy, not just strictly a law enforcement strategy,” said Davis. That would involve more than just placing officers on patrol. It would be proactively interacting with members of the community and identifying areas that need additional attention.

Mayor Eric Genrich recently held a “Town Hall” style meeting, where he outlined ideas and plans for the American Rescue Plan Act funds the Federal Government is giving to the city. $23.7 Million dollars will be given to the city in two parts, and Genrich would like to use $2 million of that for crime prevention.

An online survey has been live on the city’s website asking for the public’s input. “We’re really trying to get as much citizen input as possible. We’ve had over 700 responses to our online survey and they are continuing to come in,” Genrich told Local 5. He says he would also like to get in-person feedback as well.

One of the latest incidents of violence involved an attempted murder-suicide and the still-unsolved murder of Jason Mendez-Ramos, whose body was found on a trail near UW-Green Bay after a fire was extinguished. Investigators are still looking for the public’s help in locating the person, or people responsible. For Davis, he looks forward to meeting with members of the community and working with them to make the city safe again. “I think we have some really significant strengths to leverage against these problems,” said Davis.