APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Good food and entertainment for the kids? Now that’s the best recipe for a perfect evening and that’s just what local kids got in Appleton this weekend.

On Saturday, kiddos gathered at Pierce Park to enjoy the Hip Hop for Humanity fundraiser.

The event was geared toward raising funds for the Children’s Hospital as well as for the Woof Lodge and Rescue.

During the fundraiser, visitors got to enjoy a variety of activities including inflatables, good food, magic shows, basket raffles and much more.

“So the entire mission statement behind it is that we know that hip hop has such a negative influence, everybody always looks out on it in a bad way. We wanted to bring unity to the community. That’s kind of our tagline, our mission statement. We want to be able to show them that there is a positive light to hip hop,” shared Mike Rumans, Bigger Productions Vice President.

Organizers said all the proceeds from the event benefitted charity.