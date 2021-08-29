“There is no shame in asking for help,” 12th annual suicide prevention ride held in Brown County

SUAMICO, Wis.(WFRV)- A motorcycle club in Suamico took to the streets Sunday afternoon to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention. “I know a lot of people who have committed suicide and I believe it’s a thing you can prevent from happening,” said Brad Pearsson. Pearsson, a club member, told Local 5’s Eric Richards, his cousin committed suicide. “The thing about suicide is that for some reason, they think they are actually doing something that is better, but it’s not,” said Pearsson.

Jeanne Parrett is the founder of the suicide prevention ride, and has also known people who died by suicide. “We don’t have that person across the table anymore, and make people know that there is somebody out there to help them is why we do this every year,” said Parrett. There is a partnership with Family Services in Green Bay, which provides counseling and other services to individuals who are having thoughts of suicide. “Our team of professional crisis counselors are available 24/7. We are available via phone or in person,”said Tana Koss.

According to Family Services, 40 people will die by suicide in Brown County this year and for this organization that is 40 too many. This ride is very important to all involved. “There is always someone to talk to, there is always someone who wants to listen,” said Rhonda Carlson. Carlson also knows individuals who died by suicide. ” It breaks my heart to know that they felt there was no way out,” said Carlson.

Over 50 motorcycles took part in the ride, with a goal of raising $10,000 for Family Services. “There is no shame in asking for anyone to help. I don’t care who you reach out to , just reach out, ” said Parrett. Family Services is a new location 3150 Gershwin Drive in Green Bay. Their business line is 920-436-8888. There is also the national suicide prevention hotline 1-800-273-8255. If you call the national line, know that it will be routed to a call center that is in your area.

“If you’ve got friends out there or you got people, if you have a number that you can call, just call that number,” said Pearsson.