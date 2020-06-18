‘There will be arrests’: Brown County Sheriff talks criminal activity at recent protests in Community Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain spoke with WFRV Local 5 about the latest updates from the department, including the Crime Prevention Foundation, a new computer-aided dispatch system, and recent protests that turned violent in downtown Green Bay.

Sheriff Delain spoke about how his department has had to adapt in response to coronavirus, including reorganizing the county jail’s structure to create quarantine spaces and purchasing equipment to clean surfaces and equipment.

Click below to watch the Brown County Sheriff and a protest organizer discuss recent protests

Other changes include using necessary personal protective equipment, practicing social distance, and responding to some calls over the phone rather than sending a deputy to the scene.

While National Night Out is usually held in the summer, Sheriff Delain says the community event has been rescheduled for October 6.

Sheriff Delain also spoke about the county’s new dispatch system which will replace the current system, which has caused problems in the past.

“The current system that the county uses has been in place for decades and it’s at the end of its life,” he says. “What I mean by that is the provider of the system will no longer service it. It’s been patched together as much as it can be.”

The Sheriff says that Brown County transitioned to a new system in 2018 and 2019, but it didn’t meet expectations, explaining that the system would occasionally freeze up or run slow, causing challenges for the department.

Sheriff Delain also discussed the Crime Prevention Foundation of Brown County and the Brown County Crime Prevention Funding Board, which are currently accepting grant applications from groups to help reduce crime.

Groups that are creating programs that will help reduce crime in the community, like literacy programs or youth activities are invited to apply for the grants.

The Sheriff spent time talking about his department’s involvement with a protest that turned violent last month at a Marathon gas station. He says that video captured by Green Bay Police and Sheriff’s deputies will be released this week to assist in the investigation.

“Unfortunately, a small group of individuals decided to turn a peaceful, lawful protest into criminal activity by looting and damaging property, including our squad cars,” Sheriff Delain tells WFRV Local 5.

He explains that an individual or individuals went into the Marathon Gas station and began looting the business. Meanwhile, an individual fired numerous shots from a handgun into the air. Brown County Sheriff’s deputies and Green Bay Police officers responded to the scene to ensure the safety of those in the area.

At that point, Sheriff Delain says authorities parked their squad cars to investigate the situation. Individuals then began damaging squad cars – causing about $16,000 in damages to five total cars.

Investigators have been piecing together video that they received to identify individuals that participated in criminal activity. That video is expected to be released later this week to the public in the hopes that additional individuals may be identified.

“We’ve already identified some of those individuals, which we will be making contact with here shortly,” Sheriff Delain said. “We’re hoping that the community is going to be able to help us identify those individuals and hold them accountable for their actions so that we’re not worrying about having peaceful protests turning into criminal activity in the future.”

He goes on to explain some of the damage done inside the Marathon gas station, including someone throwing a microwave and nearly hitting another individual.

“There will be arrests and we’re going to hold people accountable for those actions,” Sheriff Delain adds. “Again, this has nothing to do with the peaceful protest. In fact, we want people to be able to go out, exercise their First Amendment right to lawful assembly, to hear their voice, and work at change. But it’s that transition from that peaceful protest into, in this case, a group of individuals that changed that message from peaceful to violent, and that’s what we saw and we fully intend on investigating that fully and holding those accountable.”

