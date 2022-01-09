These are the best colleges in Wisconsin, according to Niche

(STACKER) — Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.

While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, diversity, areas of focus, study abroad opportunities—the list goes on. While best college lists are often topped with the same handful of expensive Ivy League schools, the U.S. is home to more than 4,000 degree-granting schools spread out across all 50 states and several territories, with amazing education offerings for students of every age.

Stacker compiled a list of the best colleges in Wisconsin using rankings from Niche. Keep reading to see the best schools in your state.

#10. Concordia University – Wisconsin (Mequon)

– Acceptance rate: 64% (898-1156 SAT)

– Net Price: $25,175

#9. University of Wisconsin – Superior (Superior)

– Acceptance rate: 82% (— SAT)

– Net Price: $12,695

#8. University of Wisconsin – Whitewater (Whitewater)

– Acceptance rate: 79% (890-1110 SAT)

– Net Price: $12,309

#7. Beloit College (Beloit)

– Acceptance rate: 62% (1080-1380 SAT)

– Net Price: $24,493

#6. University of Wisconsin – La Crosse (La Crosse)

– Acceptance rate: 73% (— SAT)

– Net Price: $12,167

#5. St. Norbert College (De Pere)

– Acceptance rate: 80% (1000-1300 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,540

#4. Marquette University (Milwaukee)

– Acceptance rate: 83% (1120-1320 SAT)

– Net Price: $34,120

#3. Lawrence University (Appleton)

– Acceptance rate: 62% (1200-1430 SAT)

– Net Price: $26,162

#2. Milwaukee School of Engineering (Milwaukee)

– Acceptance rate: 62% (1180-1370 SAT)

– Net Price: $25,917

#1. University of Wisconsin (Madison)

– Acceptance rate: 54% (1300-1480 SAT)

– Net Price: $16,103