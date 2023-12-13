NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As we wind down to the end of 2023, ThedaCare has released a list of the most popular baby names for babies born at ThedaCare hospitals through December 1, 2023.

On the boys’ side of things, Oliver was the most popular name for boys in 2023, replacing Henry in 2022.

In second place was a tie between Liam and Benjamin. The newest edition of Top Gun seems to have played a role in popular boys’ names, as Maverick was the third most popular in 2023. Henry, after being ranked first last year, fell to fourth, and there was a three-way tie for fifth between Levi, William, and Asher.

On the girls’ side of things, Lainey was the most popular name for girls at ThedaCare in 2023, replacing Evelyn.

There was a three-way tie for second place between Amelia, Lily/Liliana/Lillian, and Olivia. Third place was Emma. In fourth, there was another tie between Norah/Nora and Madelyn/Madeline. Rounding out the top five was yet another two-way tie between Ava and Evelynn.

Across the country, according to BabyCenter, for the first time in five years, there was a new top baby boy name, with Noah overtaking Liam for the number one spot.

Liam is still in second place, though, and Oliver stayed in third place, the same ranking it held in 2022.

This year’s top three baby girl names in the country are a repeat of last year’s, with Olivia, Emma, and Amelia hanging on to spots one, two, and three.