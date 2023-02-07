ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is issuing reminders about operating snowmobiles while intoxicated.

According to a Facebook post, over the weekend, eight people were arrested for DNR OWI. In addition to the OWIs, there were multiple reported accidents, and numerous snowmobile violation stops.

“This is your reminder that these machines and alcohol do not mix,” said the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook. “We want people to come and enjoy our trail systems and leave in the same shape they came to return to their families.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports nine snowmobile fatalities thus far in 2023, with two of them coming from Oneida County.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say that snowmobile operators need to be safe and responsible while on the trails, routes, and frozen bodies of water.

“We want everyone to enjoy the fun and to share the trails safely,” said DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Lt. Jacob Holsclaw. “We strongly urge snowmobilers to operate within their abilities, keep their speed in check, and wait to enjoy adult beverages until they are home.”

For more information, you can visit the DNR’s snowmobiling webpage. Here, you’ll find additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips, and how to register your snowmobile.