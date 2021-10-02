These were the most common violent crimes in Wisconson last year

(NEXSTAR) – For the first time in four years, the estimated number of violent crimes in the nation increased when compared with the previous year’s statistics, according to data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report released earlier this week.

Wisconsin’s violent crime rate in 2020 rose by 8.85% over the previous year, significantly higher than 5.2% rise seen nationally; however, the state’s overall crime rate was approximately 19% lower than the national average.

The most common violent crime in the state was aggravated battery, with 12,464 offenses reported in 2020. Robbery was the second most common violent crime, with 2,922 incidents reported. There were also 1,759 rapes and 292 homicides reported.

Approximately 51% of violent crimes in Wisconsin occurred at a residence; however, the report also indicated most of the crimes were committed by strangers.

Offenders used guns in approximately 30% of the violent crimes included in the report.

According to the report, the majority of both offenders and victims were between the ages of 20 and 29. Eighty-two percent of offenders in Wisconsin were men, 18% were women and 1% were unknown. Victims were 54% female and 45% male.

Black offenders committed 62% of the violent crimes in the state, while white offenders committed 33% of the crimes. Victims were 49% Black and 47% white.

The Uniform Crime Report program is run by the FBI and collects data annually from law enforcement agencies in several categories, among them violent crimes, rape, robbery and aggravated assault, as well as property crimes.

The data is estimated because not all agencies submit information. The FBI said crime statistics for Wisconsin are based on data received from 427 of 447 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.