ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Veterans deserve the utmost respect throughout the community, and from November 7-13, the color green will illuminate everywhere.

Brown County officials announced that the Resch Center will be lit up in the color green as part of Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative to support military veterans.

The goal of the campaign is also to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state, and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

“Our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security since the founding of our nation,” says Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “This service to the country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices, and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community.”

By shining a green light, authorities in Brown County are hoping that they can let veterans know they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

While the event is focused around the week of Veterans Day, participants are encouraged to continue to shine a light year-round.

“Operation Green Light is a great way to recognize the men and women of Brown County who served in the Armed Forces for their dedicated service to our country,” says Joe Aulik, Director of the Veterans Service Office for Brown County. “It also gives them the Green Light to seek the VA entitlements they have earned for their service to our great nation.