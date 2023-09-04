GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay Labor Council hosted its annual Labor Day Picnic at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

The family-friendly picnic had a raffle, activities for kids, and food.

Council President Steve McFarlane says the holiday is not just a day off or an opportunity for retail sales. It is about honoring workers nationwide.

“Labor really needs that pat on the back. They are what makes this world go round. We’d like everybody to pause and just appreciate what labor has accomplished,” McFarlane says.

The proceeds from the event go to food pantries and homeless shelters in Brown County. Mike Allen and his family were enjoying the picnic when Local 5 spoke to them about their thoughts on the event, giving back to the community.

Allen says, “We’ve been blessed with a lot, so giving back to those less fortunate, we appreciate that and just enjoy the time with family.”

Also sharing that sentiment was Jill Bertrand from New Franken, who was choked up talking about the holiday.

“We’re all about family and community. I’m getting emotional just talking about it, but it’s a great way for families to get together and help the community,” Bertrand says.

Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich was also on hand to celebrate the holiday, saying that supporting local communities is an important part of the holiday.

Genrich says, “It’s wonderful. That’s what the Greater Green Bay Labor Council has always done. They come together and support the community. I love the fact that they’re continuing on with that tradition.”

The labor council has been hosting the event for more than three decades, and this year, about 700 people attended the event.