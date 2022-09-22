GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Downtown Green Bay welcomed a new tenant to its Railyard District on Thursday evening with a ribbon-cutting and open house.

Webfitters, a digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, development, eCommerce solutions, mobile and web applicants, search engine optimization, and social media management can now call 520 N Broadway Suite 370 it’s home.

“Webfitters, they kind of move in here with an established business model,” explained Brian Johnson, On Broadway Executive Director. “They’ve been around for 22 years and they were really just looking for the perfect home and they found it here in the Broadway District.

Over the last several months, Webfitters was able to design the space from scratch with key, unique features such as an eight-foot backlit Websitters sign and electric artwork to showcase the creativity and uniqueness of the company.

“Broadway is really innovative and it’s really growing right now, said John Walczyk, Owner of Webfitters. “We all hear a lot about Titletown but the Railyard is also doing a lot of good things.”

Webfitters officials say the abundance of other businesses such as restaurants and retail surrounding downtown Green Bay made it an easy decision to call the Railyard District home.

“There’s a lot of investment going down in this area and even stuff that isn’t built yet is coming nearby so that’s just going to offer a lot more opportunities for us and all the other businesses around us,” added Walczyk.

As businesses continue to pop up around downtown Green Bay, On Broadway says there are still plenty of spaces available to anyone interested.

“As we start to look at our post-pandemic recovery, we’ve had so many businesses take interest in what’s happening down here in the Broadway corridor,” stated Johnson. “We certainly have some spaces available for those that are interested in joining the momentum but for now we’re just excited to welcome Webfitters.”