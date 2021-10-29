“They’re doing a great job here,” Kaukauna VFW donates over $26k to Wisconsin Veterans Village Association

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – According to a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development report, in one single night in January 2020, there are over 37 thousand veterans experiencing homelessness. While it seems like a daunting statistic, one VFW post in the Fox Cities is looking to chip away at that number little by little.

In September, VFW Post 3319 in Kaukauna hosted their 8th annual Golf with a Vet event bringing together community members, veterans and military service members to raise money to help veterans in the Fox Valley area.

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

Courtesy: Neil Geiger

On Thursday, October 28, VFW Post 3319 presented a check for $26,000 to the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association in Appleton, which provides affordable housing and support for veterans. The $26,000 was 75% of the $34,000 that was raised through the Golf with a Vet event that was held in September. The money will go toward the Association’s three-phase plan that was unveiled in 2020. The plan involves renovating existing apartments, building senior living apartments, coordinating a career and program center and much more.

“We’re very gracious, we’re very appreciative. This donation enables us to continue our operations and continue moving forward in our expansion in our upcoming building project. So we are very humbled and grateful for support not only from the Kaukauna VFW but all of these veteran service organizations that supported us from day one,” said Josh Andreini, Navigator of Veteran Services with the Wisconsin Veterans Village Association.

Dennis Schmidt, Sr. Vice Commander of VFW Post 3319 weighed in on the importance of the Wisconsin Veterans Village and what the donation not only means to the organization but also local veterans, “They’re doing a great job here, they help the vets that need help if they need help getting to the VA, to get to tech school or just help with their job. They’re really here to support to veterans.”

Wisconsin Veterans Village is open to all veterans – whether they are single, married or have families as well as for everyone of all ages. You can learn more about the village through their website. The remaining $8,000 raised through the Golf with a Vet event will be given to other local veteran organizations.