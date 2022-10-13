FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – Students attending Freedom High School are using their mechanical skills to help a local veteran. Students of the school say their passion for cars is driving them to serve their community.

“If you need to go somewhere, especially if you are an older person, you can’t really walk that distance. Like if you need to go to the store, you really need a car to be able to go anywhere nowadays,” said Freedom High School student, Luke Meyers.

The students are recipients of a Harbor Freight “Tools for Schools” grant and were tasked with providing a vehicle to a community leader. After using their tools to fix a car the students decided to give it to a veteran free of charge.

“They’ve done so much for us; they have fought wars for us, they have protected us all these years, so I feel like I should have to give something to them to support them,” said Meyers.

Students say their respect for those who serve is endless and they cannot thank them enough for their service.

“I think we’re all happy to be able to help, I have a lot of respect for the service men. I thought it was a great opportunity to give back to a hero that’s done so much for us,” stated Gary Anderson.

Freedom High auto motive instructor Jay Abitz, has taught at the school for nearly two decades and says his students’ good deed will bring joy to the community.

“Well, I think it’s a great opportunity for our kids to be able to give back to the community, to not only work on a late model vehicle and get to know new parts and get a really good learning experience but have a real-world impact on another member of our community and really our school in general,” explained Abitz.

The students plan to help even more veterans in the future, by receiving more grants.