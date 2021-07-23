Thief takes motorcycle in Little Suamico, authorities looking to identify suspect

NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a stolen bike and the subsequent thief who took it off a property in Little Suamico.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the 2003 Kawasaki z1000 was stolen from a Little Suamico residence on July 19 around 8 p.m. The bike has a Wisconsin license plate number of 864EB.

Surveillance photos showed a male suspect wearing a black hat, t-shirt and jeans leaving on the stolen motorcycle. The suspect reportedly entered the property and stole the motorcycle.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect or the motorcycle to call their local law enforcement agency or the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

There was no further information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.

