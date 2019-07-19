Things you need to know about the hottest day of the year

(WFRV) — Northeast Wisconsin is on track to experience the hottest day of the year Friday. Here is a list of everything you need to know about the weather and how others in the area are keeping cool.

Serious heat fuels severe weather this evening

The hottest day of the year will develop later today. High heat and humidity will combine to make sweltering conditions with heat indices in the triple digits.

Heat index over 100° Friday, more thunderstorms at night

A cluster of strong thunderstorms brought high wind, hail and downpours for a few of our communities overnight. Any remaining showers and storms will taper off through the early morning.

Local health experts talk heat exhaustion amid steamy temps

As the area braces for hot temperatures, local medical experts are warning against what could happen if you’re out in the heat too long.

You don’t have to be outside for long for heat exhaustion to set in.

Area cooling shelters available

As the extreme heat starts to move in, multiple cities and counties are releasing information on multiple cooling shelters. Below are links to locations and operating hours.

Help your pets beat the heat!

With the high temperatures already underway for much of Northeast Wisconsin, it’s important to remember to keep our pets cool.

NEW Zoo taking steps to keep animals cool

With hot temperatures expected in the coming days, the NEW Zoo is taking steps to make sure their animals stay cool.

