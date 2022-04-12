GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s that time of year, many are cleaning out their homes and getting rid of items they no longer need. Brown County Resource Recovery is offering advice to ensure waste is disposed of properly.

Business Development Manager, Mark Walter says people should be cautious when getting rid of things and should avoid throwing away liquids in the garbage. He goes on to say people commonly put things in the recycle bins that need to be dropped off at the hazardous waste facility.

Their Waste Hazardous facility is open on Thursdays and Saturdays. People can bring things like batteries, electronics, appliances, and yard waste. They have also made a waste wizard available to help people who are unsure what to do with certain items.

Brown County Hazardous Material Recovery is located at 2561 S Broadway.