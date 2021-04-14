Third anniversary of NE Wisconsin blizzard, then and now

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Chief Meteorologist Dave Miller told WFRV viewers back in 2018 that a storm was coming. “So this is memorable snowfall as I think we’re probably never forget this one for quite a while,” says Miller. It was a record-breaker for sure with more areas picking up 15-35 inches of snow during the April weekend.

WFRV had every angle of storm coverage handled with reporters in the field and meteorologists in studio. Jordan Lamers was working weekends back then. “What I remember of it was days before we saw the forecast numbers to go that high and we just didn’t want to believe it,” says Lamers. The advice then was to stay off the roads if at all possible. Prior to the 2018 storm, a record was set in 1888 when Green Bay received 29 inches of snow.

During the storm in 2018, buildings collapsed, roofs caves in, and people were digging out of their driveways and sidewalks. A hotel guest of the then Econolodge in Ashwaubenon recalled the moment the roof came down onto the indoor pool. ” I was having some coffee in the lobby and there was the noise that sounded like a pop or almost like a gunshot,” says the guest. It wasn’t a gunshot but the roofing materials hitting the ground and water. The hotel has since reopened as a Clarion Pointe Hotel. No one at the hotel was around at the time of the storm to comment to Local 5.

Erinn Taylor was a new reporter at WFRV-TV when she was assigned to cover the storm. She and her photographer were moving about the area looking for “Breaking News.” They found plenty in the form of roof collapses and major damage. “It was wild there was a time me and my photographer Robbie Sherman were driving around in between roofs collapsing especially on that second day,” says Taylor. They were out at a farm in Denmark, where a barn roof had collapsed on people inside. They were lucky to get out safely.

There are much more memories of that April 2018 weekend. The area-wide weather event highlights the need for accurate and effective reporting. And now there is an updated WFRV Storm Team 5 weather app that is free on the Apple App Store or Google Play. “This is severe weather awareness week, and people really do need to monitor the forecast especially if it’s something like a major blizzard that will impact their day or weekend,” says Lamers. If you have pictures or videos, you can send them to Eric Richards twitter page.