MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Milwaukee Health Department has confirmed its first influenza-related death of a child this year.
According to Local 5 affiliate CBS 58, this is the third pediatric flu death reported in the state this season.
Across the nation, there have been over 90 pediatric flu deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The second pediatric death related to the flu was reported last week.
For more on this story, visit CBS 58.
LATEST POSTS
- Fond du Lac Fire assisting Van Dyne Fire, battling house fire
- Milwaukee reports first child death due to flu, third in the state
- Johnson, Zima to face off again for Green Bay City Council seat
- MISSING PERSON: 79-year-old Petru Iancu last seen in Manitowoc
- Jacob Woodford and Jim Clemons win Appleton primary, set sights on April 7