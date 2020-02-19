Milwaukee reports first child death due to flu, third in the state

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Milwaukee Health Department has confirmed its first influenza-related death of a child this year.

According to Local 5 affiliate CBS 58, this is the third pediatric flu death reported in the state this season.

Across the nation, there have been over 90 pediatric flu deaths for the 2019-2020 flu season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The second pediatric death related to the flu was reported last week.

