FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Third Coast Percussion, Fox Cities PAC teaming up for virtual performance

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has more exciting news after announcing their Broadway line up recently.

The P.A.C. will host the Grammy-Award winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion through a virtual performance on Thursday, February 4. Third Coast Percussion is based in Chicago and has been performing for 15 years.

The group will also spend a day performing for students and educators.

Here is a schedule of events for the week:

Monday, February 1 – Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen previews the performances by Third Coast Percussion on The Show Must Go On Show at 7:30 p.m. on the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Tuesday, February 2 – Two virtual Amcor Education Series performances for students and educators.

Thursday, February 4 – A virtual Amcor Education Series performance available for students and educators. A family-friendly, interactive public performance streamed live on YouTube at 6 p.m.

You can attend the interactive, free virtual performance on February 4 through this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark outlasts Little Chute, Fox Cities Stars girls cruise past Storm

Phoenix complete sweep of Purdue Fort Wayne

Freedom boys take control of NEC top spot, Seymour stays in Bay race

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Picks

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation: NFC Championship Top 5 Tweets