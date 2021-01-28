Third Coast Percussion, Fox Cities PAC teaming up for virtual performance

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has more exciting news after announcing their Broadway line up recently.

The P.A.C. will host the Grammy-Award winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion through a virtual performance on Thursday, February 4. Third Coast Percussion is based in Chicago and has been performing for 15 years.

The group will also spend a day performing for students and educators.

Here is a schedule of events for the week:

Monday, February 1 – Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen previews the performances by Third Coast Percussion on The Show Must Go On Show at 7:30 p.m. on the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center’s Facebook page.

Tuesday, February 2 – Two virtual Amcor Education Series performances for students and educators.

Thursday, February 4 – A virtual Amcor Education Series performance available for students and educators. A family-friendly, interactive public performance streamed live on YouTube at 6 p.m.

You can attend the interactive, free virtual performance on February 4 through this link.