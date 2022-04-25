GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A plea hearing for a 23-year-old who allegedly stabbed a 70-year-old man in Green Bay on March 15, 2021, took place on Monday.

Wesley Brice appeared in court on Monday via zoom where a third request for a mental health exam was presented. Brice was deemed competent to stand trial twice already but is asking for a third opinion.

He is facing a multitude of charges including:

First Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Repeater

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Repeater

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Repeater

Felony Intimidation of a Victim, Repeater

False Imprisonment, Repeater

Substantial Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Repeater

Felony Criminal Damage to Property, Repeater

Obstructing an Officer, Repeater

Disorderly Conduct, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Repeater

In today’s hearing, a Brown County judge expressed his frustration at how the court continued to be delayed because of an issue of compensation for the medical expert.

“It’s not fair really to the defendant, and the victims to have this issue be out there. To the extent, it’s the court’s mistake. I apologize for that but I am irritated by that,” said the Brown County Judge.

Brice’s trial is set to start in October and he is being held on a $2M bond.