MADISON, Wis. ‒ Migraines are the third most common and the seventh most disabling medical disorder in the world with over 36 million Americans suffering from this neurological condition, according to the American Migraine Foundation.

Yet, even with so many citizens grappling with this condition, health experts have yet to discover a lasting cure. Luckily, one local medical expert has seemingly found a more permanent solution.

UW Health Pain Services and Pain Management Clinic medical director, Dr. Alaa Abd-Elsayed, is using a well-known procedure known as ‘Radiofrequency ablation’ (RFA) to treat patients suffering from migraines.

RFA has been used for over 18 years to treat a range of conditions, including benign and malignant tumors, chronic venous insufficiency in the legs, as well as chronic back and neck pain.

However, now, for the first time, Dr. Abd-Elsayed is using this treatment to target nerve endings in the brain that are causing pain in an attempt to prevent migraines from occurring.

“We put needles and then we put probes through the needles connected to the radiofrequency ablation machine which has different parameters we program based on the nerves we are targeting. After adjusting those parameters simply the electricity is transformed into heat which goes at the tip of the needle which is close to the nerve and then it [causes] damage to the pain fibers in the nerve so it doesn’t transmit pain anymore,” explained Dr. Abd-Elsayed.

So far, Dr. Abd-Elsayed said that on average, patients who complete the procedure do not experience migraines from anywhere between six months to a year after the treatment. Some patients didn’t experience migraines for nearly two years after completing the treatment.

In addition to reducing the frequency of migraines, Dr. Abd-Elsayed explained that this treatment also helps reduce the risk of opioid use.

“With doing this procedure we have seen a dramatic decline in the use of opioids… Doing the simple procedure reduces ER visits, reduces the need for opioids, and reduces all the side effects that come with opioids: addiction, tolerance, misuses, the risk to the community,” Dr. Abd-Elsayed said.

Overall, Dr. Abd-Elsayed is hopeful that this treatment will help improve the lives of millions of Americans struggling with migraines.

One individual, who has experienced the wonders of Dr. Abd-Elsayed’s treatment first-hand is UW-Health nurse, Abby Turner.

Turner had reportedly dealt with migraines her entire life and was determined to find some relief. She remembers visiting her primary care physician and getting prescribed medications to help alleviate some of the headaches, to no avail.

“The migraines were really challenging. If you’ve never had a migraine before I mean it is in your brain so it’s difficult to concentrate, really any type of functionality is limited so it was an absolute challenge to get through life during that time because a lot of the oral medication that you’re given don’t really touch the pain so it was a lot of getting through that time and bearing with it and hoping there would be some sort of answer down the line.”

And there would be. When all hope seemed lost, Turner began working alongside Dr. Abd-Elsayed and was introduced to his radiofrequency ablation treatment for migraines; immediately she knew this treatment was the answer she was looking for.

“I feel like I was meant to work at that facility so that I could hear about it. I was tired of being told that I wasn’t bad enough to get certain treatments but I wasn’t good enough to not suffer.”

Turner described the treatment further stating that it was administered in two parts.

The first part of the procedure required her to get two nerve block injections. These injections reportedly disrupt the nerve that signals pain in preparation for radiofrequency ablation.

Once the injections are complete, doctors heat up a probe and then burn the nerve which prevents it from causing pain.

The technique’s results aren’t permanent, Dr. Abd-Elsayed said, so patients can choose to return to have another treatment done.

Turner, who received her last RFA treatment in July of 2021, said that the procedure is rather quick and while slightly uncomfortable, the pain is bearable and less than that of a migraine.

Since her procedure, Turner said her life has drastically improved and she hasn’t experienced a migraine. “This has given me a life without this terrible pain,” Turner said.

Turner, who is expecting her first child, is now encouraging others who may be struggling with migraines to consider getting radiofrequency ablation treatment and start living a life not plagued by migraines.