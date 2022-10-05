OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Community members from the City of Oshkosh gathered at Becket’s Restaurant on Wednesday to raise awareness of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The 32nd annual Fox Valley Take Back The Night event was held in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic and focused on the Latina/Latino community this year.

The main content of the event included information on research conducted by Dr. Maria Graf, a professor at UW-Oshkosh, where she collected stories from Latina survivors of violence. There was also a resource fair.

“The purpose of this event is to bring awareness but also to call action,” said Ciara Hill, Advocacy Program Director at Reach Counseling. “We would love for people to be involved, volunteer at our agencies, and donate to the causes so we’re able to provide advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.”

Hill is part of Reach Counseling, which is a sexual assault service provider for children and adults that offers culturally responsive outreach, prevention education, victim advocacy, trauma counseling, and sex offender treatment.

“Everyone can do their part to end sexual violence,” stated Hill. “This is the work that we do, but we encourage everyone in the community to take part in ending domestic and sexual violence however they can.”

Since 1976, Reach Counseling has worked to heal the lives of abuse victims and hold perpetrators accountable through innovative programs in education and outreach, victim advocacy, outpatient therapy, and sex offender treatment.

“This helps survivors heal and seek services,” concluded Hill.

For more information about Reach Counseling, you can visit its website here.