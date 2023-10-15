GREEN BAY, WIS. (WFRV) – 41-year-old Christopher Belanger was last seen on September 8th.

Authorities located Belanger’s vehicle in Kenosha, nearly a month later Christopher’s older brother Paul Belanger says Chris suffered a facial injury prior to his disappearance.

“According to motel records Chris checked in on the sixth some time that day the person working at the hotel had an altercation with Chris which Chris told several people resulted in the injuries of his nose, on September 7th Chris left a voicemail for our brother William with a distrait I love you and a picture of his injuries,” said Belanger.

Belanger’s daughter was the last person to communicate with him

Paul Belanger says the family will join authorities in their efforts to find Christopher.

“In the coming days the family will be conducting an informal search of the area where his phone last pinged , Chris no matter what happened or where you are we love you more than anything and we desperately want you back so as when we were boys just listen closely and follow the calls of the whimper will home, we’re waiting,” explained Belanger.

If you or someone you know may have information concerning Chris’s whereabouts contact your local authorities.