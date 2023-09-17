MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Thousands gathered for the commissioning of the U.S.S Marinette. Chris Demeuse says the combat ship highlights the work ethic of the community.

“I worked at the shipyard from 2014 to August of 2019 and I was in a warehouse, we supplied all the parts to the shipyard to manufacture said vessel,” stated Demeuse.

The ship is one of only three commissioned U.S. Naval ships to be named after the city where it was built. Sam Smith worked on the boat and said he takes pride in helping those who serve.

“Starting out in such a small town and it is going to leave and protect the world that is the most important thing for me and that I was a part of it,” said Smith.

The U.S.S Marinette will call Mayport, Florida home. The U.S.S Marinette is about 386 feet long and close to 60 feet wide, and it sits nearly 15 feet below the surface of the water.