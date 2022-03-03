(WFRV) – What started as a Facebook group meant to connect Ukrainians living in Wisconsin has united various communities across the state all working towards one common goal: to help the people of Ukraine.

The Facebook group ‘Wisconsin Ukraine‘ was created in 2014 when Russian President Vladimir Putin first invaded Ukraine. During this time, the group used the digital platform to virtually meet and discuss the latest developments happening in their home country.

However, now that President Putin has launched yet another invasion, Wisconsin Ukraine is through with discussions and taking action. The group announced they are actively holding a Humanitarian Relief and Army Collection Drive aimed towards supporting the Ukrainian men and women fighting for their lives, their homes, and their freedom.

Wisconsin Ukraine President, Olga Halaburda Hietpas, who currently has family living in Western Ukraine, shared that the drive is split into two sections.

Section One: The humanitarian effort helps Ukrainians obtain basic necessities like clothing, food, toiletries, etc.

Section Two: The civilian military effort helps Ukranian civilians, recently turned soldiers, who may not have the proper gear needed to fight.



Hietpas added that many Ukrainian civilians turned soldiers don’t have the necessary military apparel due to a shortage of gear.

“These are people who nine days ago were your average teacher, taxi driver, store clerk dentist, and now they’re soldiers and they don’t have the right footwear, the right clothing to stay warm in a war and we want to help them,” explained Hietpas.

Hietpas shared that Wisconsin Ukraine is using monetary donations to purchase essential items specifically meant specifically for these Ukrainian soldiers.

“We are using the cash donations that we have received here locally people have been so generous to buy those items that are needed for the soldiers to be able to stay warm and do what they need to do to protect Ukraine and fight for freedom,” said Hietpas.

Hietpas was purchasing some of these items at the Fond du Lac Surplus Army Navy Store on Thursday. These items, as well as other humanitarian donations, will be packaged and shipped out to Chicago-based shipping company, Meest, which will then fly the donations to Poland.

“They [Meester] don’t want it [donations] sitting idle in warehouses so they are working with known partners in Ukraine to get this to the folks who are in need of the humanitarian aid as well as to the soldiers who need it,” explained Hietpas.

Once in Poland, a Meest affiliated trucking company will take the donations straight into Western Ukraine where they will be distributed to known Ukraine partners.

“They [Donations] are going to get into the hands of people who need it most,” confirmed Hietpas.

Wisconsin Ukraine will continue to accept donations through March 14. For more information on donations, visit the Wisconsin Ukrainian official Facebook page.

“I just want to thank them [donors] because this is so needed in Ukraine and we appreciate not just the generous donations and the heartfelt support but also the prayers because it can’t go unspoken that the prayers have helped Ukraine. Everybody thought that Kyiv would be taken in two days and Putin would gobble up all of Ukraine very quickly; this is a story of David and Goliath and prayers help.”